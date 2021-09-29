Duvdevan soldier injured in anti-Hamas raid released from ICU

One of the IDF soldiers injured during the anti-Hamas raid in the West Bank on Saturday has been released from the ICU and transferred to the surgical wing of Rambam Medical Center, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

An officer who was also severely injured during the raid is still in serious condition and connected to a ventilator, but is stable. He regained confidence this morning and managed to communicate with his family and caregivers, Ramban said in a statement.

The two were injured after armed clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces during a wave of anti-Hamas operations across the West Bank.