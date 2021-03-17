The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus in Israel: Housebound elderly to receive jabs at home

Levy noted that 70% were able to get vaccinated on their own, but that for the rest who can't, this is a perfect solution.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 17, 2021 06:17
A medical worker is seen filling up a coronavirus vaccine dose at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A medical worker is seen filling up a coronavirus vaccine dose at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Some 105,000 Israeli citizens are housebound. Now, they will be able to get vaccinated at their homes, the health ministry announced on Tuesday.
The new initiative, brought forth by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy, will be divulged in greater detail following a pilot program that is set to take place on Thursday.
"When we started the vaccine campaign, it was clear to us that those who are housebound are a special group," noted Levy. "Most of them are elderly, and with challenging medical conditions."
"We will leave no one behind," Edelstein announced. "Like we've been saying from the very beginning: There will not be a single citizen in this country who wants to get vaccinated and won't have the means and access to do so."
The plan is administering the vaccine in one shot, a project that is being developed by the pharmaceutical department in the health ministry and Pfizer.
It will be administered by a joint force of hospital nurses and Magen David Adom staff who will travel from door to door to administer the jab.
"I'm grateful that a solution was found for those who are housebound, as they have a much more difficult time reaching the vaccination centers [like everybody else]," Edelstein added, thanking the health funds.
Until now, over 77,000 housebound Israelis did indeed receive the vaccine, accounting for 75% of the population group.
How?
Mostly by traveling through ambulance to the vaccination centers.
As of Tuesday, Israel has spent NIS 2.6 billion on vaccines. Meanwhile, the infection rate has continued to drop.
Some 110,000 vaccines were administered on Sunday. In total, about 5.2 million Israelis have received at least one jab of the coronavirus vaccine, and 4.29 million both.
Levy noted that 70% were able to get vaccinated on their own, but that for the rest who can't, this is a perfect solution. "This way, we can stay on track towards our goal of vaccinating more than 95% of those who are over 50-years-old."
Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.


