Health Minister Yuli Edelstein called on all of Israel's ministers to behave responsibly on Wednesday."For the health of the public and the Israeli economy it is expected that you will learn from the quick exit from the first lockdown," Edelstein said. "Among other reasons, this is to avoid a third lockdown that would cause vast economic damage."Edelstein also called on the Finance Ministry to grant financial aid to those hurt by the lockdowns and not "make due with pocket money."