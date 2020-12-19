Egypt, Jordan, PA FMs call for return to 1967 borders

The Egyptian, Jordanian and Palestinian Authority foreign ministers met in Cairo this weekend and discussed their joint strategic policy in light of the expected change in the US administration as US President-elect Joe Biden will soon take the reins, Ynet reported Saturday.Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki released a joint statement after their meeting that stressed the importance of promoting a two-state solution with Israel. "Israel should be urged to renegotiate and reach a permanent solution based on the two-state idea, that will include an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with geographic continuity based on the 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital," the joint message read.