The passengers were identified by Immigration Authority officials and were transferred to Israel Police for further questioning.

Russia is one of several countries classified as a high risk country for the COVID-19 pandemic, and travelling there without an approved permit may result in a fine of 5,000 shekel.

Eight Israeli passengers were apprehended on Tuesday morning for attempting to board a flight to Russia, a high-risk country for COVID-19, using foreign passports, the Health Ministry announced.