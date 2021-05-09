Mysterious explosion on oil tanker off coast of Syria - report

An explosion rocked an oil tanker off the coast of Syria on Sunday, causing a small fire in one of its engines, state media said.

The fire on the ship - off the coast of Syria's Mediterranean port of Banias - was extinguished by the crew quickly with no casualties, it said.

"The technical fault took place in one of the engines of the oil tanker near the coast...it caused a small fire and a plume of smoke," state media said.

Banias houses a refinery which, along with another in Homs, covers a significant part of the country's demand for diesel, heating fuel, gasoline and other petroleum products, according to industry experts. Syria has grown more dependent on Iranian oil shipments in recent years but tightening Western sanctions on Iran, Syria and their allies, as well as a foreign currency crunch, have made it more difficult to get enough supplies. Local radio station FM Sham earlier said an explosion had hit a tanker during maintenance works after it had caught fire a few days earlier while offloading its oil cargo.



This explosion comes amid reports of IDF strikes against against Hezbollah and Iranian outposts in Syria in recent weeks. On Tuesday, an alleged Israeli airstrike targeted a site near Latakia and Tartus along Syria's Mediterranean coast, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA. A civilian was killed and six were injured, including a child, according to Syrian media. In April, an Iranian tanker was reportedly attacked off the Syrian coast according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. It was unclear what happened, as Iran media was slow to report details. However, the Syrian state media did quote an oil ministry member as saying a fire took place on "what was believed to be an attack by a drone."