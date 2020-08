"This incident again illustrates the danger inherent in the balloons and suspicious items," said Israel Police in a statement. "We once again appeal to the public that in any case that raises suspicion, contact the [police] hotline [by dialing] 100 and leave the handling [of the issue] to the police forces who are trained for this."

No injuries or damage were reported after an explosive balloon detonated as police sappers arrived to the site where it landed in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council on Tuesday morning.