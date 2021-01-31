"In light of the challenges facing the State of Israel and the need to establish a strong and stable right-wing government and in light of the goal of connecting all parties representing religious Zionism and all of Torat Yisrael with Israel and the Land of Israel, the parties agreed on a joint run," wrote the parties in the agreements.

The parties called on National Union head Betzalel Smotrich and Bayit Yehudi head Hagit Moshe, as well as other religious Zionist leaders, to sign agreements with them.

The far-right Otzma Yehudit and Noam parties signed an agreement on Saturday night to run together in the March 23 Knesset elections, according to Israeli media.