Shlomo Yehud Orbach, the father of Nir Orbach, chairman of the Bayit Yehudi party, passed away today. According to Nir Orbach, today was also his father's birthday.Sholomo Orbach has been hospitalized for several weeks in the hospital with various medical complications. Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich offered his condolences, "We are sending our condolences to Nir Orbach and his family, on the passing of the late Shlomo Orbach."