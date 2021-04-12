Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said Monday that an Israeli study on the effectiveness of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine against the South African variant is misleading. Recently, a real-world study conducted by Clalit Health Services and Tel Aviv University in Israel showed that the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is somewhat less effective against the South African mutation.
However, in an interview with FOX Television Stations, Fauci explained that the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines still look to be effective at preventing serious illness and death."So what might happen is that when you get these new variants, some of them may not be protected against when you’re talking about mild-to-moderate disease, but at the same time, people are not going to get severely ill and wind up dying," Fauci told Fox.
The study showed that the South African variant is more likely to break through the vaccine’s protective effect, even after two doses have been administered and more than a week has passed.
