Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

Fauci explained that the while the S. African variant can break through the vaccines, they are still effective at preventing serious illness and death.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 12, 2021 19:33
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said Monday that an Israeli study on the effectiveness of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine against the South African variant is misleading.  
Recently, a real-world study conducted by Clalit Health Services and Tel Aviv University in Israel showed that the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is somewhat less effective against the South African mutation.
The study showed that the South African variant is more likely to break through the vaccine’s protective effect, even after two doses have been administered and more than a week has passed.

However, in an interview with FOX Television Stations, Fauci explained that the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines still look to be effective at preventing serious illness and death.
"So what might happen is that when you get these new variants, some of them may not be protected against when you’re talking about mild-to-moderate disease, but at the same time, people are not going to get severely ill and wind up dying," Fauci told Fox.


