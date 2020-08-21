Fewer individuals involved in Eilat rape than previously thought - police

Police sources with knowledge of the investigation into gang-rape of a 16-year-old in Eilat earlier this week said that, contrary to earlier estimates, there were fewer suspects involved than previously thought, according to Ynet.The police said that according to the evidence personnel gathered, including testimonies and camera footage from the hotel and surrounding streets, there is no indication that 30 or so people were involved in the rape, but they do have reason to believe that several people were present while the rape took place. So far, two suspects have been arrested and are being investigated by police.