Final aliyah flight to bring Jewish Ethiopians to Israel lands

The ninth and final flight to bring 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians to Israel has just landed, according to ynet. This Operation Rock of Israel began last December with the initiative of Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata.The immigrants will be quarantined and reunited with their families in Israel.The welcoming of the immigrants at the airport was modest with just Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog and Tamano-Shata after the previously planned ceremony was cancelled due to political involvement and a claim that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was turning it into a political circus.