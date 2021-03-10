Netanyahu turns Ethiopian immigration into political circus, Gantz says

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz decided not to attend a ceremony honoring the last 300 Ethiopian immigrants set to take place on Thursday, as part of the Operation Rock of Israel.Gantz said to the leader of the operation, Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, that her help has successfully brought these immigrants to Israel even though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has caused many issues. He went on to say that this important act should not be turned into a political "circus" like Netanyahu attempted to do in sending Transportation Minister Miri Regev.Gantz and Tamano-Shata concluded that bringing the remaining immigrants still waiting in Ethiopia will be a top priority of the Blue and White Party for the future government.He told Tamano-Shata that he has no doubt she will welcome the remaining immigrants warmly, as they deserve.