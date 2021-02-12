The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ethiopian-Jewish immigrants make aliyah to Israel despite airport closure

The Ethiopian immigrants touched down on Friday despite the underlying circumstances.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 12, 2021 22:31
Ethiopian-Jewish immigrants arrive in Israel on Frebruary 12, 2021. (photo credit: ICEJ)
Ethiopian-Jewish immigrants arrive in Israel on Frebruary 12, 2021.
(photo credit: ICEJ)
Some 302 Ethiopian-Jewish immigrants were flown into Israel on a specially chartered flight sponsored by the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), to make aliyah despite Ben-Gurion Airport being closed and the borders being sealed off tight to lower COVID-19 infections.
The Ethiopian immigrants touched down on Friday despite the underlying circumstances.
Ben-Gurion Airport has been closed over the past two weeks, and Israel's borders have been shut, in an effort to bring down COVID-19 infections and in light of the numerous variants making way across the world.
The new immigrants had to show negative coronavirus tests before boarding the flight, and will now quarantine in Israel for two weeks.
One of the new arrivals was a six-year-old boy who was in emergency need of heart surgery, and was taken from the plane to a nearby hospital.
The ICEJ set out to bring 2,000 Ethiopian-Jewish immigrants to Israel as part of its "Operation Rock of Israel" launched in December, it has so far met a quarter of its quota, and sponsored flights for over 500 new immigrants.
“This is a difficult time for everyone, but we are so grateful that these Ethiopian immigrants were granted special permission to make the journey home to Israel last night”, said ICEJ President Dr Jürgen Bühler. “They have endured very tough conditions in Gondar and were expecting to come to Israel any day now, only to see their hopes dashed by the recent airport closure."
"But now their dreams have come true of finally reuniting with their families in the Promised Land," he added. "And we also have many Christians worldwide to thank for making this flight possible.”
To date, the ICEJ has sponsored flights for over 2,700 Ethiopian Jews in total. There are still around 7,500 members of the Jewish community remaining in Ethiopia. Israel has made arrangements to bring all Ethiopian Jews who wish to come to Israel, the right and means to do so over the next couple of years.


Tags aliyah ethiopia ethiopian jews ethiopian jews in israel Ethiopian-Israeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Mistrust greatest obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Israel's next war with Hezbollah be started by a robot?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: When the anti-Bibi brigade merges with the anti-vaxxers

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Judgement Day has come for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Till murder do us part: The ongoing tragedy of domestic violence - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by