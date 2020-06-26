Finance Committee meeting to discuss prime ministerial benefits cancelled

A meeting of the Knesset's Finance Committee to discuss financial allowances for the prime minister and alternate prime minister that was scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled.The issue has come to fore after the Finance Committee voted 8 to 5 on Tuesday afternoon to approve Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for nine years of tax refunds on expenses for his work as prime minister at his private home in Caesarea that were paid by the state.Blue and White leaders, who came under fire for not voting against the tax refund for Netanyahu, refused to participate in an effort by Likud to give more money to Netanyahu for his residence while he was prime minister, and then when he is set to alternate prime minister in November 2021.