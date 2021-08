A fire broke out at the Royal Plaza Hotel in Tiberias on Friday night, the Tiberias Regional Fire and Rescue Services reported.Five teams of firefighters worked to put out the fire, and guests were evacuated to a safe distance from the hotel.Upon their arrival at the hotel, the firefighters noticed smoke coming out of the ceiling in the hotel lobby, and dismantled the ceiling in order to extinguish it, preventing it from spreading to other areas of the hotel.No casualties were reported.