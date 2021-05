Firefighting forces have arrived in the area and are in the process of putting the fires out.

In the past, fires have broken out in areas surrounding the Gaza Strip, torching fields, as a result of balloon-borne incendiary devices sent over the border into Israel.

Reports of explosive balloons landing in Israel came in last week.

