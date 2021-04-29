Gaza Strip fishing zone to be reopened to 15 nautical miles

The fishing zone around the Gaza Strip will be opened back up and expanded to 15 nautical miles, COGAT announced in a statement."The resumption of the civilian policy toward the Gaza Strip back to routine is subject to the continuation of peace and the security stability," COGAT said.The fishing zone in Gaza was completely shut to civilians after a barrage of rockets originating from the coastal enclave were launched into Israel, reportedly in response to the ongoing violence going on in Jerusalem between Jews and Arabs.COGAT had issued an earlier statement that the fishing zone would be restricted from 15 to nine nautical miles. But after more rockets were fired, the decision was made to completely close it.