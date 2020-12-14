The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Five additional Arab-majority localities classified as 'red zones'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 10:26
Israel's Health Ministry on Monday morning reported that five additional Arab-majority localities will be defined as restricted (red) zones due to increases in morbidity rates. The localities are Kalansuwa, Baka al-Gharbiya, Usafiya, Kasra-Samia and Fassuta. 
In addition, the ministry also announced that the cities of Kfar Saba, Raanana, Ramle and the locality of Jisr a-Zarqa were now defined as orange. 
Maalot-Tarshiha turned from red to orange and Carmiel turned from orange to yellow, the ministry reported.


