Five additional Arab-majority localities classified as 'red zones'

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday morning reported that five additional Arab-majority localities will be defined as restricted (red) zones due to increases in morbidity rates. The localities are Kalansuwa, Baka al-Gharbiya, Usafiya, Kasra-Samia and Fassuta.

In addition, the ministry also announced that the cities of Kfar Saba, Raanana, Ramle and the locality of Jisr a-Zarqa were now defined as orange.

Maalot-Tarshiha turned from red to orange and Carmiel turned from orange to yellow, the ministry reported.