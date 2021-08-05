In June, Bar-Yosef was indicted as part of Case 3000, the "Submarine Affair," in which he allegedly took a bribe in order to help facilitate the purchase of the German submarines.

According to the hearing letter, German businessman Michael Herzog and Israeli businessman Shai Brosh maintained business cooperation to promote the construction of gas liquefaction facilities and gas storage in the territorial and economic waters of Israel in the Mediterranean Sea.

Starting in 2011, Bar-Yosef served as the NSC representative on the Tzemach Committee, which deals with the country's natural gas interests. Bar-Yosef allegedly used his role in the NSC and on the committee to promote the construction of the gas facilities owned by Herzog and Brosh, despite a sharp conflict of interest between his close relationship with Brosh and his commitment to the public.

Bar-Yosef also allegedly received hundreds of thousands of euros from Herzog and acted to fulfill a number of request from Herzog in his office.

Former deputy National Security Council chief Avriel Bar-Yosef was notified by the Economic Department of the State Attorney's Office on Wednesday that it is considering placing him on trial on charges of fraud and breach of trust for receiving hundreds of thousands of euros from a German businessman in connection with his position on the NSC.