For 2nd time in a year, program for equal education faces closure

About 3,500 counselors and 150 administrators work in the Karev program to close gaps in education for disadvantaged populations and encourage equal opportunities.

The work plan for the program still has not been approved and no agreement has been signed between the program and community centers (matnasim), the Rashi foundation's Tafnit Association and the Education Ministry - on the basis of which the program functions.

Last year, the Finance and Education ministries shifted budgets in order to provide a NIS 1.5 billion budget to save educational programs for at-risk youth, including the Karev and HILA programs, after a large protest in Tel Aviv against the imminent closure of the programs.

For the second time in a year, the Karev program, which works to provide equal education opportunities for disadvantaged populations, is facing closure, the Histadrut labor union warned in a letter to Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton and Chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel Haim Bibas on Sunday.