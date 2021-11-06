Foreign Ministry evacuates Israeli diplomats' families from Ethiopia

The Foreign Ministry has begun evacuating the families of Israeli diplomats from Ethiopia on Saturday, Hebrew media reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Hayat said that Israeli diplomats were staying at the embassy in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

This report comes in light of the recent escalation in Ethiopia regarding the year-long conflict between the Tigrayan forces against the Ethiopian military.

According to reports, rebel forces intended to occupy the capital, home to a large part of Ethiopian Jews.

The recent security issues that are taking place in the country raise questions about the fate of those who plan on immigrating to Israel, Maariv reported.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata sent a letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett last week, in which she begged for an urgent discussion on the matter, with the aim of promoting their immigration to Israel.

On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry issued on Thursday a travel warning to Ethiopia, due to the state of emergency in the country, stating that "Israeli citizens residing in Ethiopia exercise vigilance and be regularly updated on the progress of the fighting in the country in general and the situation in the capital in particular."

It was also reported over the next few days there may be disruptions and restrictions on flights, traffic, and access to communication and availability of products in the African country.

A joint investigation by the United Nations and an Ethiopian human rights team concluded that all sides have tortured and killed civilians, carried out gang rapes and have arrested people solely based on their ethnicity.

The war between the two sides started over a year ago when Tigrayan soldiers in the national army seized control of military bases across Tigray.

Reuters contributed to this report.