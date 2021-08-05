Forest fires rage in Jerusalem, Kiryat Hayovel residents evacuated

Two wildfires have broken out in the Jerusalem area on Thursday afternoon, which the Jerusalem Fire Department is trying to contain.

Residents of the Kiryat Hayovel neighborhood have been evacuated after the fire approached their houses, and seven teams of firefighters worked at the scene to contain and control the flames, which they achieved.

Firefighting planes were unable to operate in the area due to dangerous topographic conditions.

In a statement, the Jerusalem Fire and Rescue Services reminded the public that it is forbidden to light an open flame during the intense heatwave the country is currently experiencing, and asked the public to remain safe and responsible. At the entrance to Lifta, a fire broke out in a large woodland area, and five teams operated to extinguish the flames, and succeeded in bringing the fire under control.

This is a developing story.