Four arrested on suspicion of stealing an ambulance

Four residents of Modi'in Illit were arrested in northern Israel on Tuesday evening on suspicion of stealing a Magen David Adom (MDA) Ambulance on Monday night, Israel Police reported.

On Monday night, the police received a report from the MDA hotline saying that an ambulance that should have been parked in Modi'in Illit was currently parked in a gas station in the north of the country.

Israel Police officers in the Northern District carried out searches and located the ambulance, with the four suspects still inside the vehicle.

The four suspects, all in their 20s, were arrested and taken to the police station for questioning, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.