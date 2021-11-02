The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Four arrested on suspicion of stealing an ambulance

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 2, 2021 19:29
Four residents of Modi'in Illit were arrested in northern Israel on Tuesday evening on suspicion of stealing a Magen David Adom (MDA) Ambulance on Monday night, Israel Police reported.
On Monday night, the police received a report from the MDA hotline saying that an ambulance that should have been parked in Modi'in Illit was currently parked in a gas station in the north of the country.
Israel Police officers in the Northern District carried out searches and located the ambulance, with the four suspects still inside the vehicle.
The four suspects, all in their 20s, were arrested and taken to the police station for questioning, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Ra'am head: Netanyahu proposed coalition agreements in the past
11/02/2021 08:10 PM
Taliban imposes foreign currency ban in Afghanistan
11/02/2021 07:33 PM
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands
11/02/2021 07:19 PM
Gantz discusses Iran with US Secretary of Defense
11/02/2021 06:43 PM
MK proposes free dishwashers for families with at least 4 kids
11/02/2021 05:57 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by