Three dead during shooting at Russian University - Source

An unknown individual has been "neutralized" after opening fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing and wounding several people, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source.

Three people were killed during the shooting, the RBC news portal reported, citing a source close to the interior ministry.

The university's press service said four people had been wounded and that some students and teachers were locked in classrooms, the TASS news agency reported.

Video footage showed people jumping from first-floor windows to escape the building.



reports of another school shooting in Russia; this time at Perm State University. Russian agencies say there are casualties. pic.twitter.com/jkeyGDLO05 September 20, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.