Gal Gadot gives birth to baby girl

Israeli actress Gal Gadot announced the birth of her new daughter, Daniella, welcoming the newest member of her family on her Instagram page.The actress included a picture of the whole family, including the new arrival, with a caption saying "I couldn't be more happy (and tired)."
The Wonder Woman star first announced her pregnancy back in March, writing on Instagram "Here we go again" with a picture of her, husband Yaron Varsano and their two daughters each placing a hand on her stomach.
Daniella is Gadot's third child. Her first two daughters were born in 2011 and 2017, respectively.
