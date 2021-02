Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday appointed Colonel (Res.) Gil Ben Ami as the new acting Director of Security of the Defense Establishment (DSDE). The appointment is meant for a period of three months or until a permanent appointment for the position is found.

Ben Ami currently serves as senior deputy head of DSDE for information security, technology and Foreign Relations. Ben Ami will take up his post on March 1 and will replace the outgoing DSDE head, Nir Ben Moshe.