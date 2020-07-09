Gantz approves 2,000 more IDF reserves for a month to combat COVID-19

Following a situation assessment meeting in the Defense Ministry headed by Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, a special order was made on Thursdsay to recruit 2,000 additional IDF reserve soldiers until the end of July in an attempt to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Up until this point, only 750 reserve soldiers have been called up to serve in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

During the meeting, Gantz was also presented with a plan to open more coronavirus quarantine hotels next week, in case the amount of confirmed cases continues its current climb.

As of Thursday afternoon, the IDF has seen 562 of its soldiers and IDF citizen employees contract the novel coronavirus, 316 of whom are in light condition and 246 have recovered.