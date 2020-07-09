The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Gantz approves 2,000 more IDF reserves for a month to combat COVID-19

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 9, 2020 15:39
Following a situation assessment meeting in the Defense Ministry headed by Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, a special order was made on Thursdsay to recruit 2,000 additional IDF reserve soldiers until the end of July in an attempt to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Up until this point, only 750 reserve soldiers have been called up to serve in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
During the meeting, Gantz was also presented with a plan to open more coronavirus quarantine hotels next week, in case the amount of confirmed cases continues its current climb.
As of Thursday afternoon, the IDF has seen 562 of its soldiers and IDF citizen employees contract the novel coronavirus, 316 of whom are in light condition and 246 have recovered.


Tags IDF Coronavirus Army Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates
Two Israelis arrested in Serbian anti-lockdown protests
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 04:17 PM
US says alleged human rights abuses in Sahel must be addressed
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 03:52 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi goes into coronavirus quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 03:32 PM
UN rights investigator calls on Saudi to free women activists
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 03:16 PM
WHO sets up panel to review handling of pandemic
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 02:49 PM
Iran's coronavirus cases exceed 250,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 02:39 PM
Stones thrown at Israeli youth who entered village in Area A
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 02:39 PM
Philippines reports zero coronavirus deaths, 1,395 more cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 02:35 PM
Indonesia reports more than 70,000 coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 02:33 PM
Hong Kong reports jump in local coronavirus infections for 2nd day
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 02:32 PM
Coronavirus: 1,668 students and education staff sick, 28,816 in isolation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 02:10 PM
Jerusalem Deputy Mayor released from hospital after COVID-19 treatment
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 01:24 PM
South Korea finds just one case of coronavirus antibodies
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 11:53 AM
Russia reports more than 6,500 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 11:52 AM
Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record daily high of 224
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 09:12 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by