Gantz: Bibi is spitting in the face of Israeli citizens

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 21, 2021 21:44
The leaders of Israel's potential "change government" seemed unphased in response to a speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, wherein Netanyahu attacked Yamina leader Naftali Bennet in an attempt to delegitimize the possibility of a unity government, saying Bennett was "spitting in the face" of Israeli democracy.
"Bibi, a spit in the face is taking Israeli citizens to elections for personal motives, preventing a state budget in a time of economic crisis and leaving the country without a justice minister because of your trial," Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.
 
Mocking Netanyahu for talking about breaking promises and deceiving the public, Lapid wrote on Twitter "there is no limit to swindling." Lapid said no one believes Netanyahu's empty promises anymore and that the solution is a unity government. 
Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman also tweeted in response to the speech, saying "We have never seen a prime minister so frightened and hysterical. He is S-C-A-R-E-D."


