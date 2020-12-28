Gantz: Cancel corona hotel quarantine with negative airport test

Gantz claims his ministry is able to oversee public health by ensuring returning Israelis are checked for COVID-19 when they arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport and are then sent to their homes for the quarantine period.

Alternate Prime Minster and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday he doesn’t support the current corona hotel policy and that it should be changed.Gantz claims his ministry is able to oversee public health by ensuring returning Israelis are checked for COVID-19 when they arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport and are then sent to their homes for the quarantine period.

The ministry already has such an outlay in place called 'Kanfai Hail' (Wings of Strength). Those arriving from overseas will have a ministry representative able to answer their questions in the part of the country they live in.