Gantz: Cancel corona hotel quarantine with negative airport test

Alternate Prime Minster and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday he doesn’t support the current corona hotel policy and that it should be changed. Gantz claims his ministry is able to oversee public health by ensuring returning Israelis are checked for COVID-19 when they arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport and are then sent to their homes for the quarantine period.
Those arriving from overseas will have a ministry representative able to answer their questions in the part of the country they live in.The ministry already has such an outlay in place called ‘Kanfai Hail’ (Wings of Strength).
The corona hotel policy means all returning persons to Israel must be sent to a hotel for a 14-days period. The policy has caused havoc as many Israelis refused to leave the airport, escaped the hotels, and complained on social media about being “prisoners held in jail without reasons.”