Gantz demands coronavirus operations be moved to Defense Ministry

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz demanded that the execution of the government's instructions should be handled by the Defense Ministry."We have to agree on a more efficient management system for the decision making process and its execution," Gantz said. "The regulations should be decided on by the Health Ministry, and the execution should performed by the Defense Ministry and the Home Front Command whcih has the best tools to handle the situation - from hotels to direct communications with every authority."