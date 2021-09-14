Gantz: If terrorists raise their heads, we'll put them back down

Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned that "if there are terrorist organizations that try to raise their heads - we will make sure to lower them" during a situation evaluation at the IDF's Central Command on Monday.

Gantz added that Israel would confront terrorist organizations whether in the West Bank or the Gaza Strip. "We will continue to allow millions of residents to live and we will continue to act by all means," said Gantz.

"Israel has no desire to disrupt the routine of Palestinian life and we are ready to bring about economic and civil reliefs and continue to strengthen coordination with the Palestinian Authority," added the defense minister.