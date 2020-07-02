Gantz orders mobilization of 500 reservists to fight COVID-19

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday ordered the mobilization of 500 IDF reserve duty soldiers to better cope with coronavirus, according to a press release on behalf of his ministry.These extra soldiers will be used to maintain the guest centers where those who are infected with the virus or suspected of having it are quarantined. Such centers are located across the country and the ministry intends to have ten operational centers by next week. Gantz also instructed the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories to make preparations to aid Palestinians during the outbreak if needed.