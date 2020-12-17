Gantz: There is room in Jerusalem for a Palestinian capital

"Jerusalem will remain undivided, but there is room for a Palestinian capital in it," Defense Minister Benny Gantz told London-based Arabic news outlet Asharq al-Awsat in an interview that was published on Thursday, Israeli media reported. He expressed his hope that peace in the Middle East could begin to be achieved by attempting to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "I want the Palestinians to be part of the peace process," he said. The former mayor of Jerusalem and current Likud MK Nir Barkat immediately attacked Gantz, stating that, "Jerusalem is the capital of only one nation. It is the capital of the eternal Jewish people" and it is "the capital of the state of Israel."
Likud MK Ze'ev Elkin, who is Higher and Secondary Education Minister and Water Resources Minister, tweeted, "Benny is confused. There is no room in a united Jerusalem for a Palestinian capital, there isn't and there never will be. It's that simple, 'No."
The international community and the Palestinians hold that east Jerusalem, including the Old City, is the future capital of a Palestinian State. Israel believes that a united Jerusalem should remain in its hands as the capital of the Jewish state.Gantz's words, however, are consistent with US President Donald Trump's peace plan, which allowed Israel to maintain sovereignty over territory in Jerusalem within the boundary of the security barrier. It placed areas of municipal Jerusalem outside the barrier, within the boundaries of a future Palestinian State.Jerusalem and Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz harshly criticized Gantz's statement, saying that "United Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people."He continued, "It is the capital of no one else. Gantz, from my acquaintance with you, you believe it, too."
ירושלים היא בירה רק של מדינה אחת. בירת הנצח של העם היהודי, בירת מדינת ישראל. https://t.co/7f26nzxURE— ניר ברקת (@NirBarkat) December 17, 2020
לא, בני, התבלבלת, אין בירושלים המאוחדת מקום לבירה פלסטינית, אין ולא יהיה. ככה, פשוט: לא! https://t.co/Nx9Ldhx85B— Zeev Elkin (@zeev_elkin) December 17, 2020
