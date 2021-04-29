Gantz to bring reforms after IDF disabled vet set himself on fire

"This morning, too, my heart and thoughts are with Itzik Saidian. Last night I visited his family after we presented them with the investigation conducted by the Defense Ministry, " Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted on Thursday.Saidian is a disabled IDF veteran who set himself on fire earlier this month after not having received the treatment he needed for PTSD from the Defense Ministry's rehabilitation unit.Gantz announced that he would be presenting a reform to the rehabilitation program called "One Soul," to the government on Sunday."As I promised - we do not wait, we act. On this issue, I, the prime minister and the finance minister are coordinated and we will leave every political aspect aside," Gantz went on to say about the new reform.