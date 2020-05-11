Gilad Erdan to serve as Israel's ambassador to UN, US

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan accepted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to be Israel's next ambassador to the United Nations and to the United States, Netanyahu's office announced on Monday night. Erdan will replace Danny Danon as ambassador to the US and Ron Dermer as ambassador to the US. Spokeswoman for Erdan said it is possible to fill both roles and that he will travel between Washington D.C. and New York. "I am proud and emotional about the honor to fight for the justice of our cause in the international arena and defend Israel in the face of the challenges ahead," Erdan said in a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office. Netanyahu met with Erdan on Sunday and tried to persuade him to become an ambassador after rejecting many opportunities to serve as ambassador to the UN in the past.The appointment of Erdan will allow Netanyahu to promote other Likud figures as he appoints ministers for his next government.