Girl hospitalized in critical condition with West Nile virus

An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition at Meir Medical Center with West Nile virus, N12 reported. The girl arrived at the hospital approximately two weeks ago with a fever, rash, confusion and weakness in her right hand. Her condition is now good.There have been multiple cases of West Nile virus in the past two weeks, according to Dr. Dganit Adam who is the director of the intensive care unit. West Nile virus has been detected at multiple testing sites around Israel this year. There is no vaccine for the virus, and doctors recommend taking measure to avoid being stung by mosquitos.