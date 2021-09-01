Google seeks 'blue and white' retailers for ShoppingIL event

Ahead of Google's annual online Israeli shopping event, ShoppingIL, the Economy and Industry Ministry invites Israeli manufacturers and producers to participate.

ShoppingIL takes place this year on November 9-10, offering 48 hours of sales and special offers.

In 2020, about 2,100 local businesses participated in the online event, including about 275 displaying a "Made in Israel" mark. More than half a million Israeli consumers shopped in last year's event.

Participating merchants can enjoy significant exposure to large and diverse audiences through the event, the ministry said. Registration can be done here

"The Ministry of Economy and Industry's collaboration with Google Israel, in which we established a dedicated blue-and-white manufacturer complex, is proving itself every year," said Rona Kotler Ben Aroya, Director of the ministry's blue-and-white unit. "Last year we saw an impressive 50% increase in the number of manufacturers who chose to participate in the blue-and-white complex compared to the previous year, and we expect the same thing this year, both against the background of the corona crisis and the growing trend of online shopping. We are very happy to continue to provide this option to blue-and-white manufacturers with "a mark made in Israel".