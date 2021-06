Government approves Bennett's new Security Cabinet appointments

Israel's new government approved the new appointments to the Knesset's Security Cabinet on Wednesday afternoon, Israeli media reported.

The ministers who were appointed to the cabinet include: Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Construction Minister Ze'ev Elkin, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, Interion Minister Ayelet Shaked, Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli and Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev.