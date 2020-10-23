Guatemala designates Hezbollah as terrorist organization

Guatemala designated all branches of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization on Friday, according to the Foreign Ministry.Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi welcomed the designation and congratulated Guatemala's government. "I call on other countries in Latin America to fight the terror led by Hezbollah globally," said Ashkenazi. He went on to say he was happy to see that diplomatic efforts "led by the Foreign Ministry to label all branches of Hezbollah a terrorist organization are bearing fruit and being recognized worldwide and especially in Latin America."Guatemala became the eighth country in 2020 to designate Hezbollah a terrorist organization.