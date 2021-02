"I am sending a clear message to the Israeli leadership - the Hamas leadership will not allow Israel to intervene in our elections," Sinwar said during his election campaign earlier this week.

He stated that if Israel tries to intervene, "we will disrupt its elections."

Leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar on Thursday threatened to disrupt the upcoming Israeli elections if Israel tries to disrupt the Palestinian elections scheduled to take place in May, Ynet reported.