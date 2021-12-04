Hamas threatens Israeli captives as prisoner swap deal stalls

Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh has threatened that the four Israeli captives held by the Palestinian terror group will "not see the light of day," N12 reported on Saturday.

Haniyeh commented on the captives as negotiations over a potential prisoner swap with Israel are being held in the background over the last several months.

"[The captives] will not see the light of day until our prisoners are free men," Haniyeh reportedly said.

Last month, A senior Hamas official claimed Israel turned down a ‘road map’ for the prisoner swap by rejecting an offer to receive information about the condition of the four Israelis held in the Gaza Strip.

Haniyeh also added Hamas sees the large number of its prisoners in Israeli jails as a "source of pride," adding that the prisoners are a "top priority of Hamas and the resistance movement."