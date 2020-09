The assault comes as hassidim continue to attempt to enter the city ahead of Rosh Hashana, despite heavy opposition from locals and national and international authorities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hassidim shopping at a grocery store in Uman were assaulted in an antisemitic incident, KAN news reported on Tuesday. One of the hassidim was injured on his nose. The incident is under investigation.