The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Head of 'coronavirus hotline' quits amid Shin Bet surveillance chaos

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 29, 2020 11:21
Head of the "coronavirus hotline" at the Health Ministry, Ayelet Greenbaum Arizon, has decided to step down on Wednesday.
Her decision to quit comes amid chaos as a result of the Shin Bet surveillance, where many Israelis complained about wrongfully receiving notifications of having to enter isolation after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient.Greenbaum Arizon claimed that her decision had nothing to do with developments with the hotline. "My departure has nothing to do with coronavirus, if anything, that is what kept me in office until the end of the year," she said.
Coronavirus: 2,093 new diagnoses in one day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/29/2020 11:14 AM
Russia's coronavirus cases near 830,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 11:03 AM
Grotto: Won't demand quarantine from those coming from 'green' states
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/29/2020 10:14 AM
Finance Minister Katz to lay down one-year budget on Sunday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/29/2020 07:55 AM
China reports 101 new coronavirus cases for July 28 vs 68 prior day
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 05:01 AM
Coronavirus: US reports 54,448 new cases, 1,126 deaths – CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2020 09:51 PM
IDF identifies suspects near Lebanon border, locals told to stay home
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/28/2020 09:32 PM
IDF reports 595 active cases of coronavirus, all in light condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/28/2020 09:25 PM
Facing a 10% deficit at year’s end, gov't to cut NIS 2.5b. each month
Coronavirus: Over 1,300 new patients since midnight - death toll is 486
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/28/2020 07:18 PM
In a win for Gafni, Check for Every Citizen gains extra NIS 220 million
Pfizer will not charge developed states less than US for vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2020 06:32 PM
Coronavirus: Florida reports record daily rise in deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2020 06:28 PM
Belarus president says he had asymptomatic coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2020 06:28 PM
Taliban announce three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for Eid al-Adha
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2020 06:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by