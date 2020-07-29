Head of 'coronavirus hotline' quits amid Shin Bet surveillance chaos

Head of the "coronavirus hotline" at the Health Ministry, Ayelet Greenbaum Arizon, has decided to step down on Wednesday.Her decision to quit comes amid chaos as a result of the Shin Bet surveillance, where many Israelis complained about wrongfully receiving notifications of having to enter isolation after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient.Greenbaum Arizon claimed that her decision had nothing to do with developments with the hotline. "My departure has nothing to do with coronavirus, if anything, that is what kept me in office until the end of the year," she said.