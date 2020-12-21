Health Minister: 10 vaccination centers to begin operation on Tuesday

Some 10 vaccination centers will begin operating in low-income areas throughout Israel starting on Tuesday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said late Monday night."The residents of Kiryat Gat and Safed deserve to receive a vaccination no less than the residents of Tel Aviv and Herzliya," asserted Edelstein. With a focus on the peripheral areas of Israel, centers will launch in the north and south, specifically the cities of Nahariya, Kiryat Gat, Karmiel, Eilat, Dimona, Arad, Safed, Kiryat Shmona, Shfaram and Sderot.This initiative is an attempt to kick-start the next stage of the campaign: widespread vaccination.