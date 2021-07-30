Health Minister Horowitz threatens to vote against new state budget

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz has informed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that he intends to vote against the new state budget proposal if the Health Ministry does not get additional funding, N12 reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata made a similar threat, saying she will vote against a new state budget that would not promote Aliyah of Ethiopian Jews. Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman is set to present his state budget proposal to the government on Sunday.