This marks the highest weekly figure since the beginning of the epidemic, the ministry stated. If the current rate continues, Israel will pass 1,000 coronavirus deaths this week, doubling the amount of deaths in less than a month.

There were 93 deaths last week from coronavirus in Israel, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.