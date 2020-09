He said that he "fears that the public's alleged violations and defiance against the closure will bring us to a place where we will not be able to curb morbidity."

"People do not understand enough where we are. In addition, we will not be able to avoid the burden on the hospitals, and we will have to tighten the regulations while harming economic levers."

"These things need to be prevented," he added.

Director-general of the Health Ministry, Prof. Hezi Levy, commented on the increase of the coronavirus morbidity in an interview with Maariv on Monday.