Health Ministry: Quarantine duration to be shortened by 1-3 days - report

The Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that it will be shortening the duration of the mandatory quarantine for coronavirus patients, according to a report by Kan News.According to the new guidelines, the duration of quarantine, both for patients who show symptoms and for those who do not, will start from the same day of their test and not on the day they receive the results.This move is expected to shorten the duration of quarantine by one to three days, according to Kan News, who quoted Dr. Sharon Elrai, head of public health at the Health Ministry.