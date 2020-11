In a message sent to blue-and-white activists, Ezekiel wrote: "Everything is in a good and friendly spirit. Although we have not yet parted, I find it appropriate to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for their friendship, assistance and partnership in a mission that has not yet ended." He will be replaced by Yael Ron Ben-Moshe, who ran on the party's list for the Knesset.In a message sent to blue-and-white activists, Ezekiel wrote: "Everything is in a good and friendly spirit. Although we have not yet parted, I find it appropriate to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for their friendship, assistance and partnership in a mission that has not yet ended."

The director general of Hosen L'Israel (Israel Resilience) Party, Agay Yehezkel, announced on Sunday evening to Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz, that he wishes to end his term.Yehezkel has been with Gantz since the beginning of his political career, and has served as director general of Israel Resilience since the party's founding.